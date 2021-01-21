Man wanted on felony warrant discovered at Madera County hotel, 2 others also arrested

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person wanted on a felony warrant from Clovis Police was arrested Wednesday after officers found him staying at a Madera County hotel, along with two others who were also apprehended.

Officers say 40-year-old Richard Langdon and 35-year-old Ashley Farmer, both of Clovis, were with 32-year-old Ashley Cooper of Fresno. They were found at the hotel in Madera County along with evidence of identity theft, EDD fraud, and possession of narcotics for sale.

All three were booked into Fresno County Jail on various charges. Both Langdon and Cooper were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

