FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A theft in a WinCo Foods parking lot continues to be investigated after Fresno Police say a large toolbox was stolen from a worker’s car.

On April 11, Fresno Police Department says a Milwaukee toolbox was stolen from the bed of the victim’s work truck parked at 4488 W. Shaw Avenue and the driver of the truck involved in the theft drove away after the crime was committed.

Investigators say the suspect is a male adult who was the passenger of a burgundy crew cab truck. The victim of the crime was a Valley Air Conditioning and Repair employee, and the stolen item was a large, orange Milwaukee toolbox that contained several tools.

If you have any information regarding the identities of the suspects contact Detective Jesse Navarro at (559) 621-6545.