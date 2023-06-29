MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect (or suspects) are wanted by Madera County Sheriff’s Office after two vehicles at two different locations were reported burglarized, sheriff officials said on Thursday.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles at different locations in Tesoro Viejo were burglarized between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m.

Deputies say video footage of the first burglary shows a light-complected Hispanic male adult approaching an SUV parked in the driveway of a home and removing a baby carrier to then leave the area on foot.

Sheriff’s officials say a pickup truck nearby was broken into minutes later, and the rear passenger windows were broken. According to deputies, the suspect allegedly took several tools from inside the pickup truck.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office states video footage shows a Uhaul panel van (Ford Transit) that is believed to be involved in the burglary, a van that had the lights off during the incident and is suspected to have a second subject in it.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information regarding these cases to contact Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy Ochoa at (559) 706-2445 or David.Ochoa@maderacounty.com, or Detective Padgett at LPadgett@maderacounty.com.