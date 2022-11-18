TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for a homicide in Mexico was arrested in Tulare County on Thursday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 49-year-old Adrian Espinoza Cabrera was found at a home in the 10700 Block of Simpson Drive in Monson, a community southeast of Dinuba, following a call about a disturbance in progress.

He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse. After taking him into custody, officials say he was found to be wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on an outstanding parole warrant – and had an INTERPOL Red NOTICE with the Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement for a homicide in Michoacan, Mexico.

Federal officials have been notified about the arrest. Cabrera is currently being held at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information about Cabrera is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or emailing at tcso@tipnow.com.