EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office actively searching for a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery and carjacking in Earlimart.

According to deputies, they were called to the area of Sutter Avenue and Church Street for a report of an armed robbery. The unknown male suspect wore dark clothes and a black ski mask while waving a weapon.

Sheriff’s officials say after shoving the victim to the ground, the suspect demanded the victim’s belongings and car keys. The victim was not injured, and his vehicle was later found in a nearby Orchard.

Detectives encourage anyone with more information about his case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.