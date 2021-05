FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man wanted in connection to a fatal crash earlier this month in Fresno was arrested on Friday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Marc Cain Rodriguez, 31, was taken into custody in Arizona.

Rodriguez was wanted for murder following the fatal collision that occurred May 12 at Stanislaus and N Street resulting in the death of 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel.