Man wanted for using Snapchat to lure armed robbery victims in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are searching for a man accused of using social media to set up meet-ups to buy items only to rob the potential sellers at gunpoint instead, according to the Fresno Police Department.

After speaking with several witnesses, police say they have identified 19-year-old Dashawn Tyriq Hall as a suspect in two separate armed robberies in northwest Fresno in January 2021.

Before both robberies, Hall and an underaged accomplice reportedly agreed to buy items from someone on Snapchat and set up a location for them to meet and make an exchange.

Once the seller showed up, police say they were robbed by Hall and the minor at gunpoint.

Hall is currently wanted by police for robbery.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.