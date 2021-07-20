Man wanted for stealing guns from Clovis home arrested following chase in Southern California, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and woman accused of stealing from a Clovis home were arrested earlier this month after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car in Southern California, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Tielman Lindsay and his wife, 38-year-old Angela Lindsay, were arrested on Friday, June 9, in Fontana, California. Officials believe Tielman and his wife were responsible for a home burglary that had happened two days prior in Clovis.

Detectives were called out to a home near Tollhouse Road and Nees Avenue after the homeowner reported that several high-power rifles, large amounts of ammunition, power tools, and a credit card had been stolen.

The following day, the homeowner told detectives that several charges had been made on their stolen credit card.

The Sheriff’s Office says a security camera at a convenience store in Earlimart captured a man, later identified as Lindsay, using the credit card.

Detectives also found footage that showed Tielman’s car, which authorities say was later determined to have been stolen.

On July 9th, officers in Fontana reportedly spotted Tielman driving the stolen car and tried to pull him over.

Authorities say Tielman refused to stop and began speeding away from officers before he ended up crashing.

Following the crash, the Sheriff’s Office says Tielman and his wife, armed with an AR-15, got out of the vehicle and carjacked a woman and her two children at gunpoint.

The couple is accused of leading officers on a 45-minute long chase before coming to a stop and trying to steal a vehicle from another person.

Officers quickly stopped the carjacking and tried to place Tielman and his wife under arrest.

As officers tried to take him into custody, authorities say Tielman began to fight with them.

Officers were able to eventually place Tielman and Angela under arrest and began to search through the car they were traveling in.

During the search, officers found all of the rifles and ammunition that had been stolen from the home in Clovis.

The Sheriff’s Office says Tielman’s records show he is a convicted felon and is currently wanted on 17 felony charges in Arizona.

Tielman and Angela will remain in custody in San Bernardino County to face charges related to the chase and carjackings.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects involved in this case is asked to please contact Detective Garrett Majors at (559) 600-8711.