Man wanted for Kings County murder already behind bars in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are under arrest for a shooting death in Corcoran – one of them is also a suspect in two Fresno murders, according to police.

Michael Gonzalez and Jose Verduzco are the suspects in a Dec. 6 shooting near Corcoran – in the area of Highway 43 and Orange Avenue.

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 43 and Orange Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. There they found a 42-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford where he later died.

Gonzalez was taken into custody at his residence in Fresno without incident. Investigators say Verduzco was already booked in Fresno County Jail, accused of two deadly shootings:

A store clerk was killed on Dec. 2 at a Valero gas station on Shield and Clovis Avenue in Fresno

A woman was killed on Dec. 5 at a home on Olive and Hughes in Fresno

Anyone with information about the shooting in Corcoran on Dec. 6 is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.