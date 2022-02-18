Man wanted for killing man riding his stolen motorcycle, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was chasing down his stolen motorcycle and intentionally ramming the rider, killing him, is now wanted for his death, according to Fresno police officers.

Officers say around 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7, they responded to Fresno Street and Shields Avenue regarding a vehicle chasing a motorcycle.

Authorities said one person in the vehicle was reported to be armed with a handgun. As officers were responding the motorcycle and the vehicle crashed near Blackstone Avenue and Saginaw Way.

Footage of that crash was released by the Fresno Police Department (warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers).

Officers said they found the driver of the motorcycle, 44-year-old Kair Saephan, on the road with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year old Nate Arrington, remained at the scene. Saephan was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives said it was determined that Arrington’s motorcycle was stolen by Saephan where Arrington chased after his stolen motorcycle in his vehicle.

During the chase, detectives said Arrington intentionally rammed Saephan while traveling at an excessive rate of speed, ultimately causing Saephan’s death.

A warrant for manslaughter was issued for Arrington’s arrest but he failed to turn himself in. Arrington is currently wanted for the manslaughter charges, according to police.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.