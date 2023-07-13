MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted by deputies in Mariposa for several crimes, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday afternoon deputies identified Daniel Kapumau, with connection to several serious crimes including kidnapping, domestic violence, and evading a peace officer.

Daniel Kapumau. Photo Courtesy: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Kapumau. Photo Courtesy: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Kapumau. Photo Courtesy: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Kapumau. Photo Courtesy: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Kapumau. Photo Courtesy: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

According to the social media post by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Kapumau has been the cause of multiple calls to their office because of those charges.

They ask anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to contact them at 209-966-3615. They also remind the public they can report anonymously on their Sheriff’s App.