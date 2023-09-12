FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted on suspicion of a shooting at a gas station in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Officers say they responded to the Cheron gas station at 1459 West Olive Avenue for a possible gunshot victim on Aug. 6 right after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police stated they located the victim who had been struck over the top of his head with a handgun. As the suspect struck the victim, the suspect discharged a round from the firearm.

Officers learned that the victim was involved in a disturbance with two suspects in a pickup truck as they were exiting the parking lot. The driver got out of his vehicle, confronted the victim, returned to his vehicle to retrieve the firearm, and eventually assaulted the victim.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Richard Gallegos at (559) 621-2433.