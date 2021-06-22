Man wanted for burglarizing Fresno home last month, police say

A man was caught on camera after burglarizing a home, according to the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are working to identify a man who they say robbed a home last month in Fresno.

On Saturday, May 8, the Fresno Police Department says a man was caught on surveillance video after he burglarized a home in the area of First Street and Weldon Avenue.

A screenshot of the footage shared by police captured the man walking down the street while carrying a television over his head.

He was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time of the theft.

Police say neighbors in the area have reported that the man hangs out in the area often.

Anyone with information on who he is can speak with a detective by calling the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-6207.