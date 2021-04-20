Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested following Fresno standoff, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A search for a man wanted in an attempted homicide last month is under arrest after police say officers tracked him to a home in southwest Fresno on Tuesday.

According to Fresno Police, the search for 26-year-old Robert Lopez followed a shooting in the area of Peach and Olive on March 14. A confrontation in a parking lot led to the incident. The victim survived.

Officers with MAGEC tracked Lopez to a home on the 2300 block of S. Grace Street on Tuesday. A standoff ensued and negotiators eventually convinced Lopez to come outside.

Lopez was arrested and is set to be booked into Fresno County Jail.