Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested after stealing ATV in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen ATV helped deputies track down a man who is accused of trying to kill a police officer with his car earlier this year in Delano, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the area of Road 44 and Avenue 224 after someone reported that their ATV had just been stolen.

As deputies were heading out to the area, the ATV was found by its owner, along with the man who reportedly stole it.

The ATV’s owner was able to detain the man until deputies could arrive and take him into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 33-year-old Dustin Drennen, who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including one out of Kern County for the attempted homicide of a Delano Police Officer.

A photo of the ATV 33-year-old Dustin Drennen is accused of stealing. (Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before 3:30 p.m. on April 28, 2021, the Delano Police Department says Drennen was found unconscious inside of car in a Walmart parking lot.

As officers and firefighters tried to provide medical aid for Drennen, police say he woke up and got into his car before backing up into an officer and hitting a firefighter.

Police say Drennen dragged the firefighter under his car for a short distance before he slammed into a patrol vehicle, injuring the officer inside.

Following the crash, Dennen reportedly drove away before he could be taken into custody.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Dennen was booked into the Tulare County Jail on his felony warrants and possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.