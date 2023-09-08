FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted on suspicion of animal cruelty after police received a video of the suspect abusing a dog, the Fresno Police Department said on Friday.

Southwest Investigation officers say they were provided a video on Wednesday of a subject violently abusing a dog on August 31. The dog was eventually able to run away as the suspect continued to throw a rock at the dog.

The Fresno Police Department described the suspect as a male adult, wearing a Puma shirt, and shorts, barefoot, and has an unknown tattoo on his right calf.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are encouraged to contact Detective Dirk Reed Southwest Investigations Unit Desk Phone at (559)621-6131 or at Dirk.Reed@fresno.gov.