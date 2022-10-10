FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says 22-year-old Clarence Houghton has been arrested for a 2021 death of a teen in northeast Fresno.

Police say on Dec. 9, 2021, 17-year-old Darion Wheeler was fatally shot near the intersection of Angus Street and Barstow Avenue while allegedly attempting to purchase marijuana through an online application.

Homicide detectives say that Houghton was the person who intended to deliver the marijuana and met with Wheeler and fatally shot him and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say authorities arrested Houghton Thursday in Henderson, Nevada. Houghton is currently awaiting extradition to Fresno. Once extradited, he will be charged with one count of murder. No other suspects are outstanding in the case.