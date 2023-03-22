MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted on suspicion of a homicide that occurred in December 2022, officials with the Merced Police Department said.

According to authorities, on Dec. 21, 2022, at approximately 12:23 a.m. officer received a call regarding an assault that occurred in the 1100 block of B Street in Merced.

Officers say they responded and located 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love of Merced suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, 26-year-old Jose Joya-Flores, 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores, and 18-year-old Alexander Xavier Morales were identified as suspects in Love’s homicide.

Detectives said they arrested Jose Joya-Flores and Julius Joya-Flores who remain in custody. Alexander Xavier Morales was never located and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police officials described Morales as having black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 388-7844 or by email at Lupianc@cityofmerced.org.