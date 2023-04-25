MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was wanted for a 2022 homicide in Merced has been arrested, officials with the Merced Police Department announced on Tuesday.

According to the police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:22 p.m., Merced Police detectives arrested 18-year-old Alexander Xavier Morales at a residence in Merced. Morales was wanted for the homicide of 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love.

Police say, on December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:23 a.m. officers received a call regarding an assault that occurred in the 1100 block of B Street in Merced.

Officers responded and located Love who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Love was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

26-year-old Jose Joya-Flores, 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores, and 18-year-old Alexander Xavier Morales were identified as suspects in Love’s homicide. Detectives previously arrested Jose Joya-Flores and Julius Joya-Flores who remain in custody. Morales was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 388-7844 or by email at Lupianc@cityofmerced.org