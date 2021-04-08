Man uses stolen garage opener to break into Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says a man stole a garage door opener from a car before using it to break into the owner’s home in broad daylight.

On March 16, police say a car at a home in the area of Shields and Armstrong Avenues was broken into, and the thief took a garage door opener from the car.

The following day, a security camera captured a man pulling up to the home in a 4-door silver Honda Civic with the license plate number 4LTK482.

Fresno Police say a man was driving a silver Honda Civic when he broke into a home in the city. (Photo: Fresno Police Department)

RELATED | Police searching for man who broke car window to enter garage, stole bike

Police say the man backed his car into the garage using the stolen opener and began loading a couple of laptops and a safe from the home into his trunk.

While the break-in was happening, police say the homeowner’s daughter was asleep inside of the house.

If you know anything about this crime, please call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.