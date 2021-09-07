Man uses shotgun to end argument in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran man is under arrest after police say he got into an argument with someone – which ended when he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at the victim’s right arm and chest, according to Corcoran Police.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Avenue in Corcoran on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived they reported finding a subject with an apparent gunshot wound from a shotgun.

According to police, 30-year-old Jesse Martinez fired the shotgun at the victim in the 2500 block of Anderson Avenue after they were involved in an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect was arrested at his home and taken into custody.

Police say Martinez was booked into Kings County Jail for charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen gun. His bail was set at $550,000.