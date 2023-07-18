Man gives himself in after suicide attempt in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Wednesday after he turned himself in the main lobby of the Fresno County Jail following a suicide attempt, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

According to deputies, a man entered the main lobby of the Fresno County Jail around 5:30 p.m. and approached the visitor’s windows to tell the correctional officer he wanted to turn himself in.

The man was identified by deputies as 37-year-old Jesse Lee.

Deputies state Lee went on to say he was carrying a firearm, then lifted his shirt to show it to the correctional officer. The correctional officer exited the booth, detained Lee, and secured the firearm, which was later determined to be unloaded.

Sheriff’s officials say a deputy responded to the jail and contacted Lee, who made a statement that he was there to “commit suicide by cop.” Lee was transported to a mental health facility for evaluation. He faces two criminal charges related to possession of a firearm in jail.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public of resources available to them 24/7 at no cost: