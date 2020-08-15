Man tries to strike Selma Police car, turns into chase across Fresno County

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night after trying to use his car to strike Selma officers during a traffic stop then lead officers on a chase across Fresno County before he was arrested, according to Selma Police.

Officers tried to pull over a red Honda Civic in the area of Rose and Highland avenues driven by Angel Calderon, 24, of Selma, said Chief Joe Gomez. Instead of stopping, Calderon swerved his vehicle toward a patrol car, trying to strike the officers with his vehicle.

Police started to chase but later stopped near Fowler for safety concerns.

A Fresno Police helicopter continued to chase the vehicle as Calderon drove erratically and officers from another agency chose to intervene after he was about to enter a residential area with several children outside, Gomez said. Calderon was taken into custody without incident and transfer to Selma Police.

Calderon was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of battery on a peace officer, felony evading, committing a felony while on bond, parolee at large warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and various vehicle violations.

