Man tries to pull woman into his car at Visalia shopping center, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police on Friday said they are investigating an incident where a man tried to pull a woman into his car at a shopping center.

Police said on Dec.1 around 8 p.m. a woman was getting into her car after shopping at the Dollar Tree located at 3529 West Noble Avenue. When an unknown man grabbed her forcing her to the ground.

After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect pulled the victim towards his vehicle which was occupied by at least two other people, according to police.

The suspect let the victim go and fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Morgantini at 559-713-4104 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.