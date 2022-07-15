FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Seattle was arrested in Fresno County after deputies say he attempted to flee CHP and threw a box of cocaine in a canal.

Edson Valdovinos, 34

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, CHP officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 5 on Wednesday but the driver refused to pull over and instead led officers on a pursuit. The driver went toward the area of S. Tuolumne and W. Cerini avenues, south of Cantua Creek, and was seen getting out of the car and throwing a large container into the canal. The man was then taken into custody but the box was not found.

Deputies say the Sheriff’s Office dive team went to the area on Friday to recover the box and were able to drag it out of the water. Inside, officials say there were around 15 pounds of cocaine.

The driver, 34-year-old Edson Valdovinos of Seattle, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of evading police and transporting drugs for sale.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on 559-600-3111.