Man touches woman inappropriately at Visalia craft brewery and returns with loaded firearm: Police

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested just after midnight Wednesday after inappropriately touching a woman at a Visalia craft brewery before returning with a loaded firearm, according to the Visalia Police Department.

An officer patrolling the downtown area saw some sort of disturbance occurring around 12:40 a.m. at Visalia Brewing Company, located at 112 W. Main St. They were advised of a man with a gun inside the business.

The officer approached the front door and saw the suspect armed with a handgun running from the brewery, Sgt. Gary Williams said. The suspect refused to stop and entered a vehicle that drove the wrong way down Court Street.

The vehicle then collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Court Street and Acequia Avenue before fleeing on foot.

Officers quickly located the suspect still armed with the handgun running toward the Marriott Hotel, Williams said. The suspect was then seen throwing a loaded handgun into the hotel pool.

The suspect was taken into custody after another short foot chase, Williams added.

Police said their investigation found that the suspect was removed from the brewery for inappropriately touching a female and fighting with staff, and returned an hour later armed with a handgun.

The suspect’s motives for his return were not determined, Williams said.

The civilian involved in the traffic collision was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Abraham San Miguel, 23, of Visalia, is an active gang member, Williams said. He was arrested for multiple firearm-related offenses, felony hit and run, sexual battery, and violating parole.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.