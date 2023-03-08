FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man awoke to two men in his bedroom after an early Wednesday morning home invasion, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home in the 1800 block of Piedra Road near Tivy Valley Road. According to deputies, the victim woke up to two masked men in his bedroom. The victim who was tied up was not injured during the home invasion.

The suspects went through his house and stole items including some electronics and a safe.

Deputies say there was a woman who was also home at the time; she fled and ran down the road when the masked men arrived.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.