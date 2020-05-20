Man threw narcotics out of the car while officers were chasing him, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after an attempted traffic stop in Visalia developed into a chase as the suspect was throwing narcotics out of the window, according to police.

Officers say they arrested Richard Dewitt after trying to stop the vehicle he was driving at Linwood Street and Walnut Avenue. The 43-year-old instead continued driving at the speed limit while throwing narcotics out of the driver’s side window.

According to Visalia Police, the suspect eventually stopped and approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine were discovered on the roadway.

Dewitt was arrested on booked on charges including possession of methamphetamine, failure to yield, and on an outstanding warrant.

