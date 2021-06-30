Man threatens to hurt officers during drunk driving arrest in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man threatened to hurt officers while he was being arrested for driving under the influence early Wednesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

At 1:20 a.m., officers were called out to a business near Newcomb Street and Olive Avenue after someone reported that a man was possibly driving intoxicated.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, identified as Kevin Lewis, and say he appeared to be drunk and had open containers in his vehicle.

Officers asked Lewis to step out of the vehicle for further testing but he reportedly became uncooperative and started trying to pull away.

Police say Lewis started yelling at officers during the investigation and threatened to physically hurt them once he was released from custody.

Lewis was arrested without further incident and is being held at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bail.

No officers were injured during Lewis’ arrest.

