Man threatens 10-year-old boy and his mother with a gun at Merced park, police say

Vincent Villafan,19, is accused of pulling out a gun on a 10-year-old boy and his mother, according to the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department arrested a man who officers say pulled out a gun and used it to threaten a mother and her young son at a park.

According to police, 19-year-old Vincent Villafan threatened a 10-year-old boy and his mother with the firearm at a park in north Merced.

The mother and son were able to give officers Villafan’s description, which they used to track him down to the area of Daylight Drive and Early Light Avenue.

During a search of Villafan, officers say they found a stolen Springfield XD 9mm pistol hidden in his waistband.

Villafan was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail for terrorist threats, possession of a stolen firearm, and brandishing a weapon.