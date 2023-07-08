A graduate of the University of Dayton died Sunday — the same day he graduated — after a car fell on top of him. (Getty Images)

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE)- Friday night, around 7:45 p.m., authorities in Mendota responded to a call in the 1600 block of 10th Street, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Upon arrival, Mendota Police found that an adult male had allegedly stabbed two of his family members, and received a deep gash to his own neck during the incident, according to authorities.

Additionally, officials say the suspect allegedly started his home on fire, prompting a response from Cal Fire.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this call and says the suspect received 3rd degree burns to 60% of his body.

Deputies say the suspect, when confronted by law enforcement, was combative with officers on scene and was tased.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His two relatives were also transported for treatment; their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A representative from the Mendota Police Department did not immediately reply to a request for information on this case.