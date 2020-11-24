Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Reedley Monday night, according to police.

At around 7:20 p.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the area of Kady and Manning avenues.

When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old man inside a black Chrysler suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police say numerous casings were found in the area.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and their condition is unknown.

Reedley Police believe the shooting is gang related.

Police say they are searching for a white Sedan Impala with at least three suspects. No other details were available.