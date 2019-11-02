Breaking News
Here's everything we know about Sunday night's 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno

Man struck in a drive-by Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hit in a Fresno drive-by shooting Friday, according to police.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Tyler Avenue and Fisher Street, near First Street and Olive Avenue.

Lt. Bill Dooley with Fresno Police says two men in their 30s were sitting in the car after eating and a car drove up slowly, firing four to five rounds at them.

The driver was grazed by the bullet on his stomach. The second man was not hit.

If you know anything about the incident, contact Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

