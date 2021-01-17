Man struck by gunfire on wrist while sitting inside vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire while sitting inside his vehicle Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.
At 9:24 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received a three ShotsSpotter activation in the area of Pleasant Avenue near Fountain Way.
When officers were enroute they received multiple calls of a shooting and a traffic collision on Fountain Way.
When officers arrived they located a 27-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire on his right wrist.
The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim was sitting in the parking lot and was struck, then took off in his vehicle and crashed into a vehicle.
Authorities say it is unknown if it is gang related.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.