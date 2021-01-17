Man struck by gunfire on wrist while sitting inside vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire while sitting inside his vehicle Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

At 9:24 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received a three ShotsSpotter activation in the area of Pleasant Avenue near Fountain Way.

When officers were enroute they received multiple calls of a shooting and a traffic collision on Fountain Way.

When officers arrived they located a 27-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire on his right wrist.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was sitting in the parking lot and was struck, then took off in his vehicle and crashed into a vehicle.

Authorities say it is unknown if it is gang related.