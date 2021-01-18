Man struck by gunfire in the face in Madera County, deputies say

LA VINA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is suffering from injuries after being struck by gunfire in the face Monday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Ave 9 and Road 24 for a victim of a shooting.
When deputies arrived they located a male victim who had been shot once in the face, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Detectives are on scene investigating the cause of shooting.
