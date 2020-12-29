Man struck by gunfire after drive-by shooting near Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting outside Reedley Monday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of 22290 E. Lincoln avenue near Alta Avenue for a victim of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there had been a physical disturbance about an hour before the shooting and had made an arrest. About an hour later, the group that was involved in the disturbance returned to the location and shot at the location striking the victim.

Deputies add that two vehicles were seen leaving the area. The investigation is ongoing.