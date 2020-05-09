Man steals vehicle, takes it on short ride through Visalia before arrest

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested Saturday after stealing a running vehicle and taking it on a short ride before being stopped by officers, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 S. Locust St. for a report of vehicle theft, said Sgt. Mona Whaley. The owner of the vehicle started it and left it running while she ran into her home.

When she returned, she saw her vehicle leaving the area.

Responding officers say they saw the stolen vehicle traveling west on Walnut Avenue, from Mooney Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as Jesus Maldonado, 35, failed to yield.

A short pursuit ensued to the area of Teddy Street and Walnut Avenue where Maldonado stopped the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

Officers were able to detain him in the driveway of a nearby residence.

Maldonado was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.