KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Kings County after he stole a car with children inside and broke into someone’s home Saturday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to 14th and Jackson Avenues after receiving reports of a man who had just stolen a truck and trailer.

Investigators say the owner of the truck was checking water in a nearby field while his two kids under the age of 6 were in the truck with the A/C running. This is when the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Robert Strong, allegedly got into the truck and drove off with the kids inside.

The father desperately tried to chase after them on foot when officials say a nearby witness picked him up and pursued the truck. The truck eventually pulled over on 14th and Idaho Avenues where Strong allegedly tried to get the children out of the vehicle.

Deputies say an altercation then ensued between Strong and the children’s father. Strong ran away on foot to a nearby home where kicked in the back door and was confronted by the homeowner.

Strong made his way into the home while being pushed towards the front door by the homeowner in what detectives say was a frantic attempt to force him out. During this time, deputies were arriving on scene which prompted Strong to flee the residence.

After a short foot pursuit, authorities say they were able to apprehend Strong when he surrendered upon K-9 Boomer’s arrival on scene.

Deputies say they transported Strong to jail where he was charged under suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, child endangerment, stolen vehicle, home invasion, and resisting/obstructing with a bail of $555,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says Strong is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for felony charges of resisting arrest and robbery. A PRCS agent was contacted and a PRCS hold was placed on him.