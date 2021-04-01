VIDEO: Man steals several packages off front porch of Sanger home, police say

A man was caught on camera stealing several packages from a home in Sanger, according to police.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sanger Police Department says it is working to track down a man who was caught on camera stealing several packages from a home in Sanger.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, a security camera at a home near Rawson and Catherine avenues captured a man pulling into the driveway in a teal-colored car.

Video shows the man quickly jumping out of his car and running up to the front porch of the home, where police say he stole multiple packages.

Police say the man then hopped back into his car with the packages before taking off.

If you have any information on this theft, you are asked to call the Sanger Police Department at (559) 875-8521.