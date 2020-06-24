Man steals ammo at Hanford sporting goods store, fires at people in alleyway, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing ammunition from a Hanford sporting goods store and later fired at random people in an alleyway, according to the Hanford Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Jermaine Notarte, 37, walked into a Big 5 Sporting Goods store at the Hanford Mall around 1 p.m. and asked the clerk to look at ammunition, said Lt. James Lutz. As Notarte looked at the bullets, he pulled out a handgun magazine and started loading it.

The clerk told Notarte that he couldn’t do that and what he was doing was illegal. He then took the box of ammo and left the store without paying.

The clerk called 911 and was in fear as he thought the suspect may have been armed as he was loading a handgun magazine, Lutz said. Officers arrived and obtained surveillance video of the incident.

Police then received several reports around 2:20 p.m. that a Black man was walking in an alleyway near 222 W. Seventh Street in downtown Hanford while shooting a pistol.

Callers described the shooter to be walking east toward Irwin Street.

Officers were able to take Notarte into custody without incident and found a loaded handgun in a satchel he was carrying, Lutz said. It was later found that he was the same suspect who stole ammo from the sporting goods store.

An investigation found that Notarte had fired at two people while walking in the alleyway, but no one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Lutz said Notarte is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. It is not known at this time how he obtained the weapon.

Notarte was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on six felony counts, including two counts of attempted murder. His bail is set at $1,130,000.

