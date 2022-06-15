FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 11, deputies say they responded to a report about a woman who said she had been stabbed in Fresno.

When deputies arrived, they said they learned that the woman was allegedly assaulted.

The woman claimed that she had gotten into an argument with 42-year-old Robert Ayala, and the situation escalated into Ayala choking her, slamming her head into the ground, and stabbing her, according to officials.

The woman was able to get away from Ayala and call law enforcement, according to officials.

Deputies say they found Ayala at a residence on North Floyd Avenue and arrested him.

Ayala was booked into jail and faces several felony charges, according to officials.