Man stabs mom’s boyfriend during domestic violence incident in Fresno, police say

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A domestic abuse suspect is in critical condition after being stabbed by his girlfriend’s son in west Fresno on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say around 3:45 p.m., the department received calls about a potential domestic abuse incident between a man and a woman in the area of Shields and Valentine Avenues.

According to police, the woman’s 21-year-old son intervened and stabbed the suspect in the abdomen with a knife. Police say they do not know who originally pulled out the knife during the disturbance

The suspect then fled the residence to a family member’s home nearby where police say they found him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, when the suspect is in stable condition, they plan to book him into jail. There are no plans as of now to charge the 21-year-old male because investigators say he acted in self-defense.