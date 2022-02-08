Man stabs mom’s boyfriend during domestic violence incident in Fresno, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A domestic abuse suspect is in critical condition after being stabbed by his girlfriend’s son in west Fresno on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say around 3:45 p.m., the department received calls about a potential domestic abuse incident between a man and a woman in the area of Shields and Valentine Avenues.

According to police, the woman’s 21-year-old son intervened and stabbed the suspect in the abdomen with a knife. Police say they do not know who originally pulled out the knife during the disturbance

The suspect then fled the residence to a family member’s home nearby where police say they found him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, when the suspect is in stable condition, they plan to book him into jail. There are no plans as of now to charge the 21-year-old male because investigators say he acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm