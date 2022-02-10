Man stabbed while walking in Visalia Park, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed in Visalia while walking in Whitendale Park.

Visalia police say the man was walking in the Park around 4:00 p.m. when he was confronted by the suspect. The suspect stabbed the victim, and after a brief struggle, the suspect ran from the area.

The stabbing victim was sent to receive medical attention and has been reported to be in stable condition, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Andrew Saelee at (559) 713-4576.

