Man stabbed to death in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after officers say he was stabbed to death in downtown Fresno on Wednesday.

Around 10:00 A.M. Fresno police officers responded to the Family Express market in the area of Fresno and B Streets in downtown Fresno for reports of a stabbing victim. Officers found the victim, a man in his 60s, suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers believe they have a suspect in custody and is described as a 40-year-old man.

Homicide detectives say there was a confrontation in the parking lot before the victim was stabbed by the suspect. The suspect ran from the location before officers say they were able to apprehend him in the area of C and Tulare Streets.

Police say there are witnesses that were in the area cooperating with investigators and that officers are looking at surveillance video from the store.