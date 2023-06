FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Downtown Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say, just before midnight a man in his 20s was stabbed near Fulton and Tulare streets. According to investigators a group of people ran from the scene and were detained a few blocks away.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.