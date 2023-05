VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing that left one man dead.

Officers say around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, they were called to the Visalia Liquor on Whitendale

Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 48-year-old man who had been stabbed and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4234.