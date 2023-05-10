MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed and a man was shot after breaking into a home where his former girlfriend was staying, according to the Madera County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies say Monday night around 10:30 p.m., they received an emergency call for service at a home on Big River Way in Coarsegold.

Deputies arrived on the scene and say they found both the suspect and victim inside the home. The man who called was bleeding from the head and chest as a result of multiple stab wounds.

According to the deputies the suspect, identified as Carlos Maciel Alejendre, had a bullet wound in his right shoulder. Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Detectives say Alejendre broke into the home where his former girlfriend was staying and assaulted a man with a knife. The victim was able to retrieve a handgun and shoot the assailant one time.

The original assailant, the man who was shot, was treated, released, and booked into Madera County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact MCSO Detectives at 559- 675-7770.