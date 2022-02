VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed in North Visalia after a fight broke out, according to police.

Police say they responded to a fight-in-progress call on the 400 block of North Akers Street in Visalia.

When authorities arrived, they say they found a man with a stab wound.

Police say the suspect was identified as John Slavin, and he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.