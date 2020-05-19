Man stabbed in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is at Community Medical Center after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno.

Police say friends of the man took him to the hospital around 4:30 a.m. They say the man was found in the area of Mariposa Street and Waterman Avenue. Police say they don’t know if he was stabbed there but blood was found in an alley. 

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

