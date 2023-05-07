MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed in the chest on Sunday, and was able to identify the suspect who is currently in custody, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around midnight they responded to Creekside Apartments in Mariposa County for a call of suspicious circumstances that quickly turned into a critical incident.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a man that had one deep stab wound to his chest who was alert and talking. He was able to inform deputies that he had been stabbed by a man in a nearby apartment. The victim was immediately flown to a local hospital currently listed in critical condition.

When officials attempted to contact the residents in the identified apartment, they say a woman opened the door and immediately began blocking entry, resisting orders. She was later identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Garza of Mariposa and was eventually booked and released on charges of resisting arrest.

A few moments later, deputies say 26-year-old Dakota Reel of Mariposa exited the apartment and was taken into custody. He was charged under suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with a bail set at $500,000.

Authorities say several children were located inside the apartment where the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.